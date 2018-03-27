Fútbol
Jornda 33
El Real Madrid-Athletic se jugará el miércoles 18 de abril
eitb.eus
27/03/2018
En esta jornada se dipsutan los encuentros Espanyol-Eibar, Alavés-Girona y Real Sociedad-Atlético de Madrid.
JORNADA 33
Martes 17 de abril
19:30 Deportivo-Sevilla beIN LaLiga
21:00 Celta-FC Barcelona Movistar Partidazo
21:30 Villarreal-Leganés beIN LaLiga
Miércoles 18 de abril
19:30 Valencia-Getafe beIN LaLiga
19:30 Espanyol-Eibar beIN LaLiga
21:30 Real Madrid-Athletic beIN LaLiga
Jueves 19 de abril
19:30 Alavés-Girona beIN LaLiga
19:30 Real Sociedad-Atlético beIN LaLiga
21:30 R. Betis-Las Palmas GOL
21:30 Levante-Málaga beIN LaLiga
próximos directos
|
No hay streaming
EiTB Kirolak
© EITB - 2018 - Aviso Legal - Política de cookies
GRUPO EiTB - TRANSPARENCIA - Contacto - Mapa Web