Horarios de la jornada 33 de Primera División: Real Madrid-Athletic

Fútbol

Jornda 33

El Real Madrid-Athletic se jugará el miércoles 18 de abril

eitb.eus

27/03/2018

En esta jornada se dipsutan los encuentros Espanyol-Eibar, Alavés-Girona y Real Sociedad-Atlético de Madrid.

JORNADA 33

Martes 17 de abril

19:30 Deportivo-Sevilla beIN LaLiga
21:00 Celta-FC Barcelona Movistar Partidazo
21:30 Villarreal-Leganés beIN LaLiga

Miércoles 18 de abril

19:30 Valencia-Getafe beIN LaLiga
19:30 Espanyol-Eibar beIN LaLiga
21:30 Real Madrid-Athletic beIN LaLiga

Jueves 19 de abril

19:30 Alavés-Girona beIN LaLiga
19:30 Real Sociedad-Atlético beIN LaLiga
21:30 R. Betis-Las Palmas GOL
21:30 Levante-Málaga beIN LaLiga

