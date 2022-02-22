Cerrar

UAE Tour, 2ª etapa

Stefan Bissenger sorprende en la crono a Ganna, Dumoulin y Pogacar

EITB Media

El especialista del Education-EasyPost ha realizado una gran contrarreloj y es el nuevo líder de la carrera.

  Crono en el UAE Tour. Foto: UAE Tour Official

  Whatsapp
En la segunda jornada del UAE Tour los ciclistas han afrontado una corta pero exigente contrarreloj de 9 kilómetros con salida y llegada a Ajman.

El corredor Stefan Bissenger (EF Education-EasyPost) ha hecho un tiempo de 9:43 superando en 7 segundos al favorito Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers), en 14 a Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) y en 18 a Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Con este triunfo parcial el corredor EF Education-EasyPost es el nuevo líder de la carrera.

CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA 2ª ETAPA

1. BISSEGGER Stefan (EF Education-EasyPost) 9:43

2. GANNA Filippo (INEOS Grenadiers) 0:07

3. DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) 0:14

4. POGACAR Tadej (UAE Team Emirates) 0:18

5. ALMEIDA João (UAE Team Emirates) 0:22

6. BJERG Mikkel (UAE Team Emirates) 0:24

7. DE BOD Stefan (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 0:24

8. VLASOV Aleksandr (BORA - hansgrohe) 0:25

9. PRICE-PEJTERSEN (Johan Bahrain - Victorious) 0:26

10. PHILIPSEN Jasper (Alpecin-Fenix) 0:28

CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL

1. BISSEGGER Stefan (EF Education-EasyPost) 9:13:02

2. GANNA Filippo (INEOS Grenadiers) 0:07

3. PHILIPSEN Jasper (Alpecin-Fenix) 0:12

4. DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) 0:14

5. POGACAR Tadej (UAE Team Emirates) 0:18

