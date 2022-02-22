Ciclismo
UAE Tour, 2ª etapa
Stefan Bissenger sorprende en la crono a Ganna, Dumoulin y Pogacar
EITB Media
El especialista del Education-EasyPost ha realizado una gran contrarreloj y es el nuevo líder de la carrera.
-
Crono en el UAE Tour. Foto: UAE Tour Official
En la segunda jornada del UAE Tour los ciclistas han afrontado una corta pero exigente contrarreloj de 9 kilómetros con salida y llegada a Ajman.
El corredor Stefan Bissenger (EF Education-EasyPost) ha hecho un tiempo de 9:43 superando en 7 segundos al favorito Filippo Ganna (INEOS Grenadiers), en 14 a Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) y en 18 a Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Con este triunfo parcial el corredor EF Education-EasyPost es el nuevo líder de la carrera.
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA 2ª ETAPA
1. BISSEGGER Stefan (EF Education-EasyPost) 9:43
2. GANNA Filippo (INEOS Grenadiers) 0:07
3. DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) 0:14
4. POGACAR Tadej (UAE Team Emirates) 0:18
5. ALMEIDA João (UAE Team Emirates) 0:22
6. BJERG Mikkel (UAE Team Emirates) 0:24
7. DE BOD Stefan (Astana Qazaqstan Team) 0:24
8. VLASOV Aleksandr (BORA - hansgrohe) 0:25
9. PRICE-PEJTERSEN (Johan Bahrain - Victorious) 0:26
10. PHILIPSEN Jasper (Alpecin-Fenix) 0:28
CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL
1. BISSEGGER Stefan (EF Education-EasyPost) 9:13:02
2. GANNA Filippo (INEOS Grenadiers) 0:07
3. PHILIPSEN Jasper (Alpecin-Fenix) 0:12
4. DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) 0:14
5. POGACAR Tadej (UAE Team Emirates) 0:18