30 OCTUBRE - 18 FEBRERO

Clasificaciones, resultados y calendario del Jai Alai Winter Series 2023-2024

EITB MEDIA

El torneo constará de 16 festivales, comenzando el 30 de octubre. Todos los partidos se disputarán en lunes, a excepción de la final que será el domingo 18 de febrero. Los partidos se podrán ver en ETB1 y eitb.eus.

Euskaraz irakurri: 2023-2024 Jai Alai Winter Series txapelketako sailkapenak, emaitzak eta egutegia

 

GRUPO A
               
    J
 G TF TC +/- PUNTOS
               
Goikoetxea-Lekerika 0 0 0 0 0 0
Erik-Minvielle 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goitia-Basque 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olharan-Del Río
 0 0 0 0 0 0
               
  GRUPO B
               
    J G TF TC +/- PUNTOS
               
Johan-Lopez
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Erkiaga-Ibarluzea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laduche-Gorka 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pro-Am 0 0 0 0 0 0

Puntuación: Ganar 2-0 (4 puntos). Ganar 2-1 (3 puntos). Perder 2-1 (1 punto). Perder 2-0 (0 puntos).

Leyendas: J (Jugados), G (Ganados) TF (Tantos a Favor), TC (Tantos en Contra), +/- (diferencial de tantos).

------------------------------------------------------

CALENDARIO:

1ª JORNADA (Grupo A)

30 de octubre: Goikoetxea-Lekerika vs. Erik-Minvielle

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA (Grupo B)

6 de noviembre: Erkiaga-Ibarluzea vs Johan-Lopez

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA (Grupo A)

13 de noviembre: Goitia-Basque vs Erik-Minvielle

------------------------------------------------------

4ª JORNADA (Grupo B)

20 de noviembre: Laduche-Gorka vs. Pro-Am

------------------------------------------------------

5ª JORNADA (Grupo A)

27 de noviembre: Olharan-Del Rio vs. Goikoetxea-Lekerika

------------------------------------------------------

6ª JORNADA (Grupo B)

4 de diciembre: Erkiaga-Ibarluzea vs. Laduche-Gorka

------------------------------------------------------

7ª JORNADA (Grupo A)

11 de diciembre: Olharan-Del Rio vs. Goitia-Basque

------------------------------------------------------

8ª JORNADA (Grupo B)

18 de diciembre: Johan-Lopez vs. Pro-Am

------------------------------------------------------

9ª JORNADA (Grupo A)

31 de diciembre: Goikoetxea-Lekerika vs. Goitia-Basque

------------------------------------------------------

10ª JORNADA (Grupo B)

8 de enero: Johan Lopez vs. Laduche-Gorka

------------------------------------------------------

11ª JORNADA (Grupo A)

15 de enero: Olharan-Del Rio vs. Erik-Minvielle

------------------------------------------------------

12ª JORNADA (Grupo B)

22 de enero: Erkiaga-Ibarluzea vs. Pro-Am

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

1ª SEMIFINAL

29 de enero: xxxxx

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

2ª SEMIFINAL

5 de febrero: xxxxx

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

PUESTOS 3º y 4º

12 de febrero: xxxxx

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

FINAL

18 de febrero: xxxxx

