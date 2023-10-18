Pelota
30 OCTUBRE - 18 FEBRERO
Clasificaciones, resultados y calendario del Jai Alai Winter Series 2023-2024
El torneo constará de 16 festivales, comenzando el 30 de octubre. Todos los partidos se disputarán en lunes, a excepción de la final que será el domingo 18 de febrero. Los partidos se podrán ver en ETB1 y eitb.eus.
Presentación del Campeonato Jai Alai Winter Series 2023-2024
Euskaraz irakurri: 2023-2024 Jai Alai Winter Series txapelketako sailkapenak, emaitzak eta egutegia
GRUPO A
|J
|G
|TF
|TC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Goikoetxea-Lekerika
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Erik-Minvielle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Goitia-Basque
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Olharan-Del Río
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GRUPO B
|J
|G
|TF
|TC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Johan-Lopez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Erkiaga-Ibarluzea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Laduche-Gorka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Pro-Am
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Puntuación: Ganar 2-0 (4 puntos). Ganar 2-1 (3 puntos). Perder 2-1 (1 punto). Perder 2-0 (0 puntos).
Leyendas: J (Jugados), G (Ganados) TF (Tantos a Favor), TC (Tantos en Contra), +/- (diferencial de tantos).
------------------------------------------------------
CALENDARIO:
1ª JORNADA (Grupo A)
30 de octubre: Goikoetxea-Lekerika vs. Erik-Minvielle
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA (Grupo B)
6 de noviembre: Erkiaga-Ibarluzea vs Johan-Lopez
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA (Grupo A)
13 de noviembre: Goitia-Basque vs Erik-Minvielle
------------------------------------------------------
4ª JORNADA (Grupo B)
20 de noviembre: Laduche-Gorka vs. Pro-Am
------------------------------------------------------
5ª JORNADA (Grupo A)
27 de noviembre: Olharan-Del Rio vs. Goikoetxea-Lekerika
------------------------------------------------------
6ª JORNADA (Grupo B)
4 de diciembre: Erkiaga-Ibarluzea vs. Laduche-Gorka
------------------------------------------------------
7ª JORNADA (Grupo A)
11 de diciembre: Olharan-Del Rio vs. Goitia-Basque
------------------------------------------------------
8ª JORNADA (Grupo B)
18 de diciembre: Johan-Lopez vs. Pro-Am
------------------------------------------------------
9ª JORNADA (Grupo A)
31 de diciembre: Goikoetxea-Lekerika vs. Goitia-Basque
------------------------------------------------------
10ª JORNADA (Grupo B)
8 de enero: Johan Lopez vs. Laduche-Gorka
------------------------------------------------------
11ª JORNADA (Grupo A)
15 de enero: Olharan-Del Rio vs. Erik-Minvielle
------------------------------------------------------
12ª JORNADA (Grupo B)
22 de enero: Erkiaga-Ibarluzea vs. Pro-Am
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
1ª SEMIFINAL
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
2ª SEMIFINAL
5 de febrero: xxxxx
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
PUESTOS 3º y 4º
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
FINAL
18 de febrero: xxxxx