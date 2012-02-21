Musika

Konfirmazioa

At the Drive-in, FIB jaialdiko kartelburu

2012/02/21

The Maccabees, Dave Clarke, Delorentos, Pony Bravo eta Klaus & Kinski, besteak beste, konfirmatu dituzte antolatzaileek.

At the drive-in. Argazkia: Artxiboa

At The Drive-in Texasko post-hardcore talde FIB jaialdirako konfirmatu dute. Cedric Bixler-Zavala eta Omar Rodriguez-Lopezek (The Mars Volta taldean ari dira, iazko Bilbao BBK Liven ikusi genituen) zuzentzen dute eta uztailaren 12tik 15era izango dira Benicassimen.

Gainera, The Maccabees, Dave Clarke, Little Dragon, Bat For Lashes, Yuksek, SebastiAn, Delorentos, Lisa Hannigan, Arp Attack, Sons Phonetic y Ham Sandwich, así como a Pony Bravo, Klaus & Kinski, The Secret Society eta Juanita Y Los Feos izango dira.

Aurretik konfirmatu zuten beste talde batzuk: The Stone Roses, New Order, Florence + The Machine, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, David Guetta, De La Soul, Dizzee Rascal, The Horrors, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines...