Festival de Jazz 2023

Sigue el Festival de Jazz en Radio Vitoria

Todas las mañanas en Radio Vitoria Gaur dedicamos un espacio al jazz y por las tardes te ofrecemos en directo todos los conciertos del Teatro Principal y de Mendizorroza. Además en Radio Vitoria Gaur, Aldapeko y en nuestras Redes sociales sorteamos diariamente entradas para el Festival.

  • Maria Shneider. Foto: Svein Erik Fylkesnes. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • The Skatalite. Jazz Parkean Foto: Festival de Jazz Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Jazz Parkean. R de Rumba. Foto: Gustaff Choos. via Festival de Jazz Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Jazz Parkean. R de Rumba. Foto: Gustaff Choos. via Festival de Jazz Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Libérica. Teatro Principal. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gastetiz 2023

  • Libérica. Teatro Principal. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Chelsea Carmichael. Teatro Principal. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Adrian Royo Trio. Teatro Principal, Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Marco Mezquida y Moisés Sánchez. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Samora Pinderhughes. Foto: Ray Neutron. Festival de Jazz Vitoira-Gasteiz 2023

  • Yamandu. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Bando Martinez. Foto Miquel Carol. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Baldo Martínez. Foto: Silvana Torrinha. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • The Bad Plus. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Silvia Perez Cruz. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Immanuel Wilkins. Foto: Rog Walker

  • Maria Shneider. Forto: Svein Erik Fylkesnes. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Kandance Spring. Foto: Robby Klein. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023

  • Bad Mehlau Trio. Foto: Michael Wilson.

  • Ariel Bringuez Quinteto. Foto: Eduardo Alonso

Radio Vitoria, emisora official del Festival de jazz

 

 

 

 

 

