Radio Vitoria
Festival de Jazz 2023
Sigue el Festival de Jazz en Radio Vitoria
Todas las mañanas en Radio Vitoria Gaur dedicamos un espacio al jazz y por las tardes te ofrecemos en directo todos los conciertos del Teatro Principal y de Mendizorroza. Además en Radio Vitoria Gaur, Aldapeko y en nuestras Redes sociales sorteamos diariamente entradas para el Festival.
Maria Shneider. Foto: Svein Erik Fylkesnes. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
The Skatalite. Jazz Parkean Foto: Festival de Jazz Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Jazz Parkean. R de Rumba. Foto: Gustaff Choos. via Festival de Jazz Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Libérica. Teatro Principal. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gastetiz 2023
Libérica. Teatro Principal. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Chelsea Carmichael. Teatro Principal. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Adrian Royo Trio. Teatro Principal, Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Marco Mezquida y Moisés Sánchez. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Samora Pinderhughes. Foto: Ray Neutron. Festival de Jazz Vitoira-Gasteiz 2023
Yamandu. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Bando Martinez. Foto Miquel Carol. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Baldo Martínez. Foto: Silvana Torrinha. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
The Bad Plus. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Silvia Perez Cruz. Foto: Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Immanuel Wilkins. Foto: Rog Walker
Maria Shneider. Forto: Svein Erik Fylkesnes. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Kandance Spring. Foto: Robby Klein. Festival de Jazz de Vitoria-Gasteiz 2023
Bad Mehlau Trio. Foto: Michael Wilson.
Ariel Bringuez Quinteto. Foto: Eduardo Alonso
