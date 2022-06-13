Cerrar

Ciclismo

2ª etapa del Tour de Suiza

Andreas Leknessund gana en solitario la segunda etapa

I. G. | EITB MEDIA

Williams retuvo el maillot amarillo con siete segundos de ventaja sobre Leknessund y de 10 sobre el suizo Stefan Kung (Groupama).

  • Andreas Leknessund

    Andreas Leknessund

Euskaraz irakurri: Andreas Leknessundek irabazi du bigarren etapa bakarkako ihesaldia emanda

Noticias (3)

El noruego Andreas Leknessund (DSM) se ha impuesto en la segunda etapa de la Vuelta a Suiza disputada entre Küsnacht y Aesch con un recorrido de 198 km, en la que logró mantener el liderato el británico Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious).

Leknessund hizo en solitario los últimos 18 km y logró llevar a meta con tiempo de celebrar su primera victoria en el World Tour, con un registro de 4:46:23. El pelotón, con el italiano Alberto Bettiol al frente (EF Education) entró a 38 segundos.

Williams retuvo el maillot amarillo con siete segundos de ventaja sobre Leknessund y de 10 sobre el suizo Stefan Kung (Groupama).

Este martes se disputa la tercera etapa entre Aesch y Grenchen, de 176,9 km.

Clasificación de la etapa

1 - LEKNESSUND Andreas (Team DSM) 4:46:22

2 - BETTIOL Alberto (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:38

3 - MATTHEWS Michael (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) m.t.

4 - PASQUALON Andrea (Intermarché) m.t.

5 - TRENTIN Matteo (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

6 - ARNDT Nikias (Team DSM) m.t.

7 - KÜNG Stefan (Groupama - FDJ) m.t.

8 - ZAMBANINI Edoardo (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.

9 - OSS Daniel (TotalEnergies) m.t.

10 - OLDANI Stefano (Alpecin-Fenix) m.t.

Clasificación general

1 - WILLIAMS Stephen (Bahrain) 9:03:41

2 - SCHACHMANN Maximilian (BORA - hansgrohe) +0:04

3 - KRON Andreas (Lotto Soudal) +0:06

4 - LEKNESSUND Andreas (Team DSM) +0:07

5 - KÜNG Stefan (Groupama - FDJ) +0:10

6 - LUTSENKO Alexey (Astana Qazaqstan Team) m.t.

7 - KUSS Sepp (Jumbo-Visma) m.t.

8 - HIRSCHI Marc (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

9 - POZZOVIVO Domenico (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) m.t.

10 - VLASOV Aleksandr (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.

    • Lo más visitado

      Cargando lo más visto
      Cargando lo más visto

    © EITB - 2022 - Portal de Privacidad - Aviso Legal - Política de cookies - Configuración cookies - Transparencia - Contacto - Mapa Web

    Entidad adherida a Confianza Online