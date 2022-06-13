Ciclismo
2ª etapa del Tour de Suiza
Andreas Leknessund gana en solitario la segunda etapa
I. G. | EITB MEDIA
Williams retuvo el maillot amarillo con siete segundos de ventaja sobre Leknessund y de 10 sobre el suizo Stefan Kung (Groupama).
-
Andreas Leknessund
Euskaraz irakurri: Andreas Leknessundek irabazi du bigarren etapa bakarkako ihesaldia emanda
El noruego Andreas Leknessund (DSM) se ha impuesto en la segunda etapa de la Vuelta a Suiza disputada entre Küsnacht y Aesch con un recorrido de 198 km, en la que logró mantener el liderato el británico Stephen Williams (Bahrain Victorious).
Leknessund hizo en solitario los últimos 18 km y logró llevar a meta con tiempo de celebrar su primera victoria en el World Tour, con un registro de 4:46:23. El pelotón, con el italiano Alberto Bettiol al frente (EF Education) entró a 38 segundos.
Este martes se disputa la tercera etapa entre Aesch y Grenchen, de 176,9 km.
Clasificación de la etapa
1 - LEKNESSUND Andreas (Team DSM) 4:46:22
2 - BETTIOL Alberto (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:38
3 - MATTHEWS Michael (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) m.t.
4 - PASQUALON Andrea (Intermarché) m.t.
5 - TRENTIN Matteo (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.
6 - ARNDT Nikias (Team DSM) m.t.
7 - KÜNG Stefan (Groupama - FDJ) m.t.
8 - ZAMBANINI Edoardo (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.
9 - OSS Daniel (TotalEnergies) m.t.
10 - OLDANI Stefano (Alpecin-Fenix) m.t.
Clasificación general
1 - WILLIAMS Stephen (Bahrain) 9:03:41
2 - SCHACHMANN Maximilian (BORA - hansgrohe) +0:04
3 - KRON Andreas (Lotto Soudal) +0:06
4 - LEKNESSUND Andreas (Team DSM) +0:07
5 - KÜNG Stefan (Groupama - FDJ) +0:10
6 - LUTSENKO Alexey (Astana Qazaqstan Team) m.t.
7 - KUSS Sepp (Jumbo-Visma) m.t.
8 - HIRSCHI Marc (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.
9 - POZZOVIVO Domenico (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) m.t.
10 - VLASOV Aleksandr (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.