13/05/2021
18:26
Giro de Italia 2021
Edición 104
Clasificaciones del Giro de Italia 2021
Attila Valter es el nuevo líder de la clasificación tras la sexta etapa. En cuanto a los ciclistas vascos, Pello Bilbao es el mejor clasificado en la general, en el 19º puesto.
Attila Valter, líder del Giro 2021. Foto: EFE
Los ganadores de cada etapa y la clasificación general del Giro de Italia 2021, con especial atención a los ciclistas vascos: Mikel Landa, Pello Bilbao, Mikel Nieve, Jonathan Castroviejo y Gorka Izagirre.
6ª ETAPA:
1 - MÄDER Gino (Bahrain - Victorious) 4:17:52
2 - BERNAL Egan (INEOS Grenadiers) + 0:12
3 - MARTIN Dan (Israel Start-Up Nation) m.t.
4 - EVENEPOEL Remco /Deceuninck - Quick Step) m.t.
5 - CICCONE Giulio (Trek - Segafredo) + 0:14
6 - CARUSO Damiano (Bahrain - Victorious) + 0:25
7 - MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.
8 - SOLER Marc (Movistar Team) + 0:27
9 - CARTHY Hugh (EF Education - Nippo) + 0:29
10 - VLASOV Aleksandr (Astana - Premier Tech) m.t.
11 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange) m.t.
Clasificación general:
1 - VALTER Attila (Groupama - FDJ) 22:17:06
2 - EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck - Quick Step) + 0:11
3 - BERNAL Egan (INEOS Grenadiers) + 0:16
4 - VLASOV Aleksandr (Astana - Premier Tech) + 0:24
5 - VERVAEKE Louis (Alpecin-Fenix) + 0:25
6 - CARTHY Hugh (EF Education - Nippo) + 0:38
7 - CARUSO Damiano (Bahrain - Victorious) + 0:39
8 - CICCONE Giulio (Trek - Segafredo) + 0:41
9 - MARTIN Dan (Israel Start-Up Nation) + 0:47
10 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange) + 0:49
5ª ETAPA:
1 - EWAN Caleb (Lotto Soudal) 4:07:01
2 - NIZZOLO Giacomo (Team Qhubeka ASSOS) m.t.
3 - VIVIANI Elia (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) m.t.
4 - SAGAN Peter (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.
5 - GAVIRIA Fernando (UAE-Team Emirates) m.t.
6 - MOSCHETTI Matteo (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.
7 - PASQUALON Andrea (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) m.t.
8 - GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Team Jumbo-Visma) m.t.
9 - BELLETTI Manuel (EOLO-Kometa) m.t.
10 - CIMOLAI Davide (Israel Start-Up Nation) m.t.
Clasificación general:
1 - DE MARCHI Alessandro (Israel Start-Up Nation) 17:57:45
2 - VERVAEKE Louis (Alpecin-Fenix) + 0:42
3 - OLIVEIRA Nelson (Movistar Team) + 0:48
4 - VALTER Attila (Groupama - FDJ) + 1:00
5 - EDET Nicolas (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) + 1:15
6 - VLASOV Aleksandr (Astana - Premier Tech) + 1:24
7 - EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck - Quick Step) + 1:28
8 - BETTIOL Alberto (EF Education - Nippo) + 1:37
9 - CARTHY Hugh (EF Education - Nippo) + 1:38
10 - BERNAL Egan (INEOS Grenadiers) + 1:39
4ª ETAPA:
1 - DOMBROWSKI Joe (UAE-Team Emirates) 4:58:38
2 - DE MARCHI Alessandro (Israel Start-Up Nation) 0:13
3 - FIORELLI Filippo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) 0:27
4 - VERVAEKE Louis (Alpecin-Fenix) 0:29
5 - TRATNIK Jan (Bahrain - Victorious) 0:29
6 - VALTER Attila (Groupama - FDJ) 0:44
7 - EDET Nicolas (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) 0:49
8 - OLIVEIRA Nelson (Movistar Team) 0:57
9 - TAARAMÄE Rein (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) 1:33
10 - JUUL-JENSEN Christopher (Team BikeExchange) 1:36
11 - BERNAL Egan (INEOS Grenadiers) 1:37
12 - CICCONE Giulio (Trek - Segafredo) 1:37
13 - VLASOV Aleksandr (Astana - Premier Tech) 1:37
14 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) 1:37
15 - CARTHY Hugh (EF Education - Nippo) 1:37
16 - EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck - Quick Step) 1:48
17 - BARDET Romain (Team DSM) 1:48
18 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange) 1:48
19 - MARTIN Dan (Israel Start-Up Nation) 1:48
20 - FORMOLO Davide (UAE-Team Emirates) 1:48
Clasificación general:
1 - DE MARCHI Alessandro (Israel Start-Up Nation) 13:50:44
2 - DOMBROWSKI Joe (UAE-Team Emirates) 0:22
3 - VERVAEKE Louis (Alpecin-Fenix) 0:42
4 - OLIVEIRA Nelson (Movistar Team) 0:48
5 - VALTER Attila (Groupama - FDJ) 1:00
6 - EDET Nicolas (Cofidis, Solutions Crédits) 1:15
7 - VLASOV Aleksandr (Astana - Premier Tech) 1:24
8 - EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck - Quick Step) 1:28
9 - BETTIOL Alberto (EF Education - Nippo) 1:37
10 - CARTHY Hugh (EF Education - Nippo) 1:38
11 - BERNAL Egan (INEOS Grenadiers) 1:39
12 - CARUSO Damiano (Bahrain - Victorious) 1:43
13 - FORMOLO Davide (UAE-Team Emirates) 1:44
14 - TAARAMÄE Rein (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) 1:47
15 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) 1:49
16 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange ) 1:49
17 - MOSCON Gianni (INEOS Grenadiers) 1:51
18 - CICCONE Giulio (Trek - Segafredo) 1:56
19 - BARDET Romain (Team DSM) 2:03
20 - POZZOVIVO Domenico (Team Qhubeka ASSOS) 2:05
3ª ETAPA:
Clasificación de la etapa:
1 - VAN DER HOORN Taco (Wanty) 4:21:29
2 - CIMOLAI Davide (Israel) 0:04
3 - SAGAN Peter (BORA) 0:04
4 - VIVIANI Elia (Cofidis) 0:04
5 - BEVIN Patrick (Israel) 0:04
6 - VERMEERSCH Gianni (Alpecin) 0:04
7 - GAVIRIA Fernando (UAE) 0:04
8 - BETTIOL Alberto (EF) 0:04
9 - OLDANI Stefano (Lotto) 0:04
10 - MOSCA Jacopo (Trek) 0:04
Clasificación general:
1 - GANNA Filippo (INEOS) 8:51:26
2 - FOSS Tobias (Jumbo) 0:16
3 - EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck) 0:20
4 - ALMEIDA João (Deceuninck) 0:20
5 - CAVAGNA Rémi (Deceuninck) 0:21
6 - MOSCON Gianni (INEOS) 0:26
7 - VLASOV Aleksandr (Astana) 0:27
8 - BETTIOL Alberto (EF) 0:29
9 - CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (INEOS) 0:30
10 - ULISSI Diego (UAE) 0:32
2ª ETAPA:
Clasificación de la etapa:
1 - MERLIER Tim (Alpecin) 4:21:09
2 - NIZZOLO Giacomo (Qhubeka) ,,
3 - VIVIANI Elia (Cofidis) ,,
4 - GROENEWEGEN Dylan (Jumbo ,,
5 - SAGAN Peter (BORA) ,,
6 - MOSCHETTI Matteo (Trek) ,,
7 - FIORELLI Filippo (Bardiani) ,,
8 - NAESEN Lawrence (AG2R ,,
9 - CIMOLAI Davide (Israel) ,,
10 - EWAN Caleb (Lotto) ,,
11 - MOLANO Juan Sebastián (UAE) ,,
12 - KANTER Max (DSM ,,
13 - BELLETTI Manuel (EOLO) ,,
14 - DE BUYST Jasper (Lotto),,
15 - MINALI Riccardo (Wanty) ,,
Clasificación general:
1 - GANNA Filippo (INEOS) 4:29:53
2 - AFFINI Edoardo (Jumbo) 0:13
3 - FOSS Tobias (Jumbo) 0:16
4 - EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck) 0:20
5 - ALMEIDA João (Deceuninck) 0:20
6 - CAVAGNA Rémi (Deceuninck) 0:21
7 - VAN EMDEN Jos (Jumbo) 0:21
8 - WALSCHEID Max (Qhubeka) 0:22
9 - BRÄNDLE Matthias (Israel) 0:25
10 - MOSCON Gianni (INEOS) 0:26
1ª ETAPA:
Clasificación de la etapa y de la general:
1 GANNA Filippo (INEOS) 8:47
2 AFFINI Edoardo (Jumbo) 0:10
3 FOSS Tobias (Jumbo) 0:13
4 ALMEIDA João (Deceuninck) 0:17
5 CAVAGNA Rémi (Deceuninck) 0:18
6 VAN EMDEN Jos (Jumbo) 0:18
7 EVENEPOEL Remco (Deceuninck) 0:19
8 WALSCHEID Max (Qhubeka 0:19
9 BRÄNDLE Matthias (Israel) 0:22
10 MOSCON Gianni (INEOS) 0:23