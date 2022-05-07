Cerrar

X-deportes_giro de italia-X

X-deportes_giro de italia-X

deportes

Giro de Italia 2022

Edición 105

Clasificaciones del Giro de Italia 2022

EITB Media

Mathieu van der Poel es el líder de la general con Simon Yates a 11 segundos. En cuanto a la representación vasca, Pello Bilbao es noveno a 29 segundos de la maglia rosa.

  • Mathieu van der Poel

    Mathieu van der Poel, líder del Giro de Italia

Euskaraz irakurri: 2022ko Italiako Giroko sailkapenak

2ª ETAPA

Clasificación de la etapa

1 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) 0:11:50

2 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) +0:03

3 - DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) +0:05

4 - SOBRERO Matteo (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:13

5 - TULETT Ben (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.

6 - FOSS Tobias (Jumbo-Visma) +0:17

7 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.

8 - KÄMNA Lennard (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.

9 - SCHMID Mauro (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +0:18

10 - ARENSMAN Thymen (Team DSM) m.t.

18 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:26

26 - CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (INEOS Grenadiers) +0:31

30 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:33

47 - LAZKANO Oier (Movistar Team) +0:38

Clasificación general:

1 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) 4:47:11

2 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:11

3 - DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) +0:16

4 - SOBRERO Matteo (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:24

5 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.

6 - TULETT Ben (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.

7 - FOSS Tobias (Jumbo-Visma) +0:28

8 - MOLLEMA Bauke (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.

9 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:29

10 - SCHMID Mauro (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) m.t.

21 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) 0:44

105 - CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (INEOS Grenadiers) 3:12

148 - LAZKANO Oier (Movistar Team) 5:56

------------------------------------------------------

1ª ETAPA

Clasificación de la etapa:

1 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) 4:35:28

2 - GIRMAY Biniam (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) +0:00

3 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.

4 - CORT Magnus( EF Education-EasyPost) m.t.

5 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.

6 -  CARAPAZ Richard (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.

7 - MOLLEMA Bauke (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.

8 - ULISSI Diego (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

9 - VENDRAME Andrea (AG2R Citroën Team) +0:04

10 - SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.

23 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.

Clasificación general:

1 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) 4:35:18

2 - GIRMAY Biniam (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) +0:04

3 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:06

4 - CORT Magnus (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10

5 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.

6 - CARAPAZ Richard (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.

7 - MOLLEMA Bauke (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.

8 - ULISSI Diego (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

9 - VENDRAME Andrea (AG2R Citroën Team) +0:14

10 - SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.

23 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.

    • Lo más visitado

      Cargando lo más visto
      Cargando lo más visto

    © EITB - 2022 - Portal de Privacidad - Aviso Legal - Política de cookies - Configuración cookies - Transparencia - Contacto - Mapa Web

    Entidad adherida a Confianza Online