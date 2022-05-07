Giro de Italia 2022
Edición 105
Clasificaciones del Giro de Italia 2022
EITB Media
Mathieu van der Poel es el líder de la general con Simon Yates a 11 segundos. En cuanto a la representación vasca, Pello Bilbao es noveno a 29 segundos de la maglia rosa.
-
Mathieu van der Poel, líder del Giro de Italia
Euskaraz irakurri: 2022ko Italiako Giroko sailkapenak
2ª ETAPA
Clasificación de la etapa
1 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) 0:11:50
2 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) +0:03
3 - DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) +0:05
4 - SOBRERO Matteo (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:13
5 - TULETT Ben (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.
6 - FOSS Tobias (Jumbo-Visma) +0:17
7 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.
8 - KÄMNA Lennard (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.
9 - SCHMID Mauro (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) +0:18
10 - ARENSMAN Thymen (Team DSM) m.t.
18 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:26
26 - CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (INEOS Grenadiers) +0:31
30 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:33
47 - LAZKANO Oier (Movistar Team) +0:38
Clasificación general:
1 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) 4:47:11
2 - YATES Simon (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:11
3 - DUMOULIN Tom (Jumbo-Visma) +0:16
4 - SOBRERO Matteo (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:24
5 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.
6 - TULETT Ben (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.
7 - FOSS Tobias (Jumbo-Visma) +0:28
8 - MOLLEMA Bauke (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.
9 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:29
10 - SCHMID Mauro (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) m.t.
21 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) 0:44
105 - CASTROVIEJO Jonathan (INEOS Grenadiers) 3:12
148 - LAZKANO Oier (Movistar Team) 5:56
------------------------------------------------------
1ª ETAPA
Clasificación de la etapa:
1 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) 4:35:28
2 - GIRMAY Biniam (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) +0:00
3 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.
4 - CORT Magnus( EF Education-EasyPost) m.t.
5 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.
6 - CARAPAZ Richard (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.
7 - MOLLEMA Bauke (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.
8 - ULISSI Diego (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.
9 - VENDRAME Andrea (AG2R Citroën Team) +0:04
10 - SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.
23 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.
Clasificación general:
1 - VAN DER POEL Mathieu (Alpecin-Fenix) 4:35:18
2 - GIRMAY Biniam (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) +0:04
3 - BILBAO Pello (Bahrain - Victorious) +0:06
4 - CORT Magnus (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10
5 - KELDERMAN Wilco (BORA - hansgrohe) m.t.
6 - CARAPAZ Richard (INEOS Grenadiers) m.t.
7 - MOLLEMA Bauke (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.
8 - ULISSI Diego (UAE Team Emirates) m.t.
9 - VENDRAME Andrea (AG2R Citroën Team) +0:14
10 - SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias (Trek - Segafredo) m.t.
23 - LANDA Mikel (Bahrain - Victorious) m.t.