Matthew Golding y Lucía Lacarra llevarán "In the sill of the night" al Arriaga

El Teatro Arriaga de Bilbao ofrecerá el próximo 7 de noviembre el espectáculo "In the still of the night", de Matthew Golding y Lucía Lacarra, que mezcla coreografías con momentos clásicos del cine.

El estreno mundial de esta obra fue le 16 de octubre en Dortmund (Alemania)."In the still of the night" combina, en un escenario nocturno, coreografías diseñadas por el canadiense Matthew Golding con clásicos musicales de los años 60 como los éxitos de Five Satins, Phillip Glass, Ben E. King, The Drifters, Edith Piaf, Max Richter, Righteous Brothers o The Ronettes, que recuerdan a películas como Grease o Ghost.