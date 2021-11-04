Cerrar

cultura

04/11/2021

12:53

cultura

DANZA

Matthew Golding y Lucía Lacarra llevarán "In the sill of the night" al Arriaga

N. V. | EITB Media

El espectáculo, que mezcla coreografías con momentos clásicos del cine, se podrá ver en el teatro bilbaíno este domingo, 7 de noviembre.

  • "In the still of the night". © Leszek Januszewski

    "In the still of the night". © Leszek Januszewski

El Teatro Arriaga de Bilbao ofrecerá el próximo 7 de noviembre el espectáculo "In the still of the night", de Matthew Golding y Lucía Lacarra, que mezcla coreografías con momentos clásicos del cine.

El estreno mundial de esta obra fue le 16 de octubre en Dortmund (Alemania)."In the still of the night" combina, en un escenario nocturno, coreografías diseñadas por el canadiense Matthew Golding con clásicos musicales de los años 60 como los éxitos de Five Satins, Phillip Glass, Ben E. King, The Drifters, Edith Piaf, Max Richter, Righteous Brothers o The Ronettes, que recuerdan a películas como Grease o Ghost.

