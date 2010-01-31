albisteak

Igande honetan

Michael Jackson omenduko du Grammy Sariko emanaldiak

Erredakzioa

2010/01/31

Poparen Erregea gogoratuko du aurtengo 52. edizioak eta Haitiko lurrikararen kaltetuentzako dirua bilduko dute. Izendapen gehien lortu dituzten artistak Beyonce, Lady Gaga eta Taylor Swift dira.

Igande gauean bertan banatuko dituzte Los Angeles hirian Grammy musika sariak. Igaro den ekainean hildako Michel Jackson omenduko du aurtengo emanaldiak, 52. edizioak, alegia. Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson eta Usher abeslariek Jacksonekin batera interpretatuko dute "Earth song" abestia.

Era berean, Grabaketaren Akademiak, sariak urtero antolatzen dituen erakundeak, haien semeak jasoko duten hil ondorengo aipamen berezia emango dio abeslariari.

Haitiko lurrikararen kaltetuak ere gogoratuko dituzte musikariek eta haiei laguntzeko helburuz, diru bilduko dute.

Emakumezkoen hirukotea



Musika arloari dagokionez, emakumezkoak gailendu dira sail nagusienetan, hots, Albuma Onena, Abesti Onena eta Grabaketa Onena. Izendapen kopuru handiena lortu dute Beyoncek, Lady Gagak eta Taylor Swiftek, 10, 8 eta 5 izendapenekin, hurrenez hurren.

Latinezko musikan, Paulina Rubiok, Francisco Cespedesek, La Quinta Estacion taldeak eta Shaila Durcalek, besteak beste, osatzen dute hautagaien zerrenda.

Sari banaketarekin batera, The Black Eyes Peas, Eminem, Green Day edo Elton John bezalako artistek ikusiko ditugu eszenatokiaren gainean.



Izendapen nagusiak

Album Of The Year



I Am…Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé)

The E.N.D. (the Black Eyed Peas)

The Fame (Lady Gaga)

Big Whiskey And The Groogrux King (Dave Matthews Band)

Fearless (Taylor Swift)

Record Of The Year



"Halo" (Beyoncé)

"I Gotta Feeling" (the Black Eyed Peas)

"Use Somebody" (Kings Of Leon)

"Poker Face" (Lady Gaga)

"You Belong With Me" (Taylor Swift)

Song Of The Year



"Poker Face," Lady Gaga &' || 'amp; RedOne, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Pretty Wings," Hod David &' || 'amp; Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

"Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)," Thaddis Harrell, Beyoncé Knowles, Terius Nash &' || 'amp; Christopher Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Use Somebody, "Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill &' || 'amp; Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"You Belong With Me," Liz Rose &' || 'amp; Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Best New Artist



Zac Brown Band

Keri Hilson

MGMT

Silversun Pickups

The Ting Tings

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals



"I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas"

"We Weren''t Born To Follow" by Bon Jovi

"Never Say Never" by The Fray

"Sara Smile" by Daryl Hall &' || 'amp; John Oates

"Kids" by MGMT

Best Rock Album

Black Ice by AC/DC

Live From Madison Square Garden by Eric Clapton &' || 'amp; Steve Winwood

21st Century Breakdown by Green Day

Big Whiskey And The Groogrux King by Dave Matthews Band

No Line On The Horizon by U2.

Best R&' || 'amp;B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

"Blame It" by Jamie Foxx &' || 'amp; T-Pain

"Chocolate High" by Indie.Arie &' || 'amp; Musiq Soulchild

"Ifuleave" by Musiq Soulchild &' || 'amp; Mary J. Blige

"Higher Ground" by Robert Randolph &' || 'amp; The Clark Sisters

"Love Has Finally Come At Last" by Calvin Richardson &' || 'amp; Ann Nesby.

Best Rap Album

Universal Mind Control by Common

Relapse by Eminem

R.O.O.T.S. by Flo Rida

The Ecstatic by Mos Def

The Renaissance by Q-Tip.

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals

"Cowgirls Don''t Cry" by Brooks &' || 'amp; Dunn

"Chicken Fried" by Zac Brown Band

"I Run To You" by Lady Antebellum

"Here Comes Goodbye" by Rascal Flatts

"It Happens" by Sugarland.

Best American Album

Together Through Life by Bob Dylan

Electric Dirt by Levon Helm

Willie And The Wheel by Willie Nelson &' || 'amp; Asleep At The Wheel

Wilco (The Album) by Wilco

Little Honey by Lucinda Williams.

Producer Of The Year

T Bone Burnett

Ethan Johns

Larry Klein

Greg Kurstin

Brendan O''Brien

