'Game of Thrones' telesailak, 23 hautagaitza Emmy sarietan

AGENTZIAK | ERREDAKZIOA

2016/07/14

Faborito nagusia izango da telebistaren sektoreko sari garrantzitsuenetan.

"Game of Thrones" telesail ospetsua Emmy sarietako faborito nagusia izango da, 23 izendapen jaso baititu. Atzean, "The People v O.J. Simpson" eta "Fargo" daude, 22 eta 18 hautagaitza baitituzte, hurrenez hurren.

Anthony Anderson eta Lauren Graham aktoreek izendapen guztiak ezagutarazi dituzte gaur, Los Angelesen.

Sariak irailaren 18an banatuko dituzte, hiri horretako Microsoft Theater antzokian. Jimmy Kimmel izango da aurkezlea.

Hain zuzen ere, hauek dira kategoria nagusietako izendapenak:

Telesail dramatikoen gizonezko aktore onena

- Kyle Chandler, "Bloodline"

- Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

- Rami Malek, "Mr Robot"

- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

- Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

- Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Telesail dramatikoen emakumezko aktore onena

- Claire Danes, "Homeland"

- Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"

- Taraji P Henson, "Empire"

- Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

- Keri Russell, "The Americans"

- Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Komedia telesailen emakumezko aktore onena

- Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

- Laurie Metcalf, "Getting On"

- Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

- Amy Schumer, "Inside Amy Schumer"

- Lily Tomlin, "Grace & Frankie"

Komedia telesailen gizonezko aktore onena

- Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

- Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

- Will Forte, "The Last Man on Earth"

- William H. Macy, "Shameless"

- Thomas Middleditch, "Sillicon Valley"

- Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Telesail laburretako gizonezko aktore onena

- Bryan Cranston, "All The Way"

- Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

- Idris Elba, "Luther"

- Cuba Gooding Jr, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

- Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

- Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Telesail laburretako emakumezko aktore onena

- Kristen Dunst, "Fargo"

- Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

- Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

- Audra McDonald, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill"

- Lili Taylor, "American Crime"

- Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

Telesail dramatikoen lantaldeko gizonezko aktore onena

- Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

- Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

- Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

- Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

- Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"

- Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan"

Telesail dramatikoen lantaldeko emakumezko aktore onena

- Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

- Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

- Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"

- Maura Tierney, "The Affair"

- Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"

- Constance Zimmer, "UnREAL"

Komedia telesailen lantaldeko gizonezko aktore onena

- Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

- Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

- Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

- Tony Hale, "Gary Walsh Veep"

- Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele"

- Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Komedia telesailen lantaldeko emakumezko aktore onena

- Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

- Gaby Hoffman, "Transparent"

- Allison Janney, "Mom"

- Judith Light, "Transparent"

- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

- Niecy Nash, "Getting On"

Komedia telesail onena

- "Black-ish"

- "Master of None"

- "Modern Family"

- "Sillicon Valley"

- "Transparent"

- "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

- "Veep"

Telesail dramatiko onena

- "The Americans"

- "Better Call Saul"

- "Downton Abbey"

- "Game of Thrones"

- "Homeland"

- "House of Cards"

Telesail labur onena

- "American Crime"

- "Fargo"

- "The Night Manager"

- "The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

- "Roots"