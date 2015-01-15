Zinema

Oscarretarako izendapenak

"The grand Budapest hotel"ek eta "Birdman"ek, bederatzina izendapen

N.V. | eitb.eus

2015/01/15

Zinema Arte eta Zientzien Akademiak otsailaren 22ko galan lehiatuko diren film eta profesionalen zerrenda iragarri du. Wes Andresonen eta Richard Linklaterren filmek jaso dituzte izendapen gehien.

"Birdman" Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarrituren lanak eta "The great Budapest hotel" Wes Andersonen filmak pilatu dituzte Oscarretarako izendapen gehien, bederatzina. J.J. Abrams eta Alfonso Cuaron zinemagileek, Chris Pine aktoreak eta Cheryl Boone Isaacs Akademiako presidenteak eman dute izenen berri.

"The imitation game" zortzi izendapen jaso ditu, eta faboritoetako batek, "Boyhood"ek, sei, "American Sniper" Clint Eastwooden azken lanak bezalaxe.

"Foxcatcher", "Interstellar", "The theory of everything" eta "Whiplash" pelikulek, bestalde, bosna izendapen dituzte otsailaren 22ko galarako.

Hauek dira atal nagusietarako izendatuak:

Filmik onena: “American sniper”, “Birdman”, “Boyhood”, “The grand Budapest Hotel”, “The imitation game”, “The theory of everything”, “Whiplash”, “Selma”.

Zuzendaririk onena: Alejandro G. Iñárritu ("Birdman), "Richard Linklater ("Boyhood"), Bennett Miller, Wes Anderson, Morten Tyldum

Emakumezko aktorerik onenak: Julianne Moore ("Still Alice"), Reese Witherspoon ("Wild"), Felicity Jones ("The Theory of Everything"), Marion Cotillard ("Two Days, One Night"), Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl").

Gizonezko aktorerik onenak: Michael Keaton ("Birdman), Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory of Everything"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Imitation Game"), Steve Carell ("Foxcatcher"), Bradley Cooper ("American sniper").



Antzeztaldeko emakumezko aktorerik onena: Patricia Arquette ("Boyhood"), Laura Dern ("Wild"), Keira Knightley ("The Imitation Game"), Emma Stone ("Birdman"), Meryl Streep ("Into the Woods").

Antzeztaldeko gizonezko aktorerik onena: Robert Duvall ("The Judge"), Ethan Hawke ("Boyhood"), Edward Norton ("Birdman), Mark Ruffalo ("Foxcatcher"), J.K. Simmons ("Whiplash").

Atzerriko filmik onena: “Ira”, “Leviatan”, “Tangerines”, “Timbuktu”, “Relatos Salvajes".

Oscar sarien 87. edizioaren gala otsailaren 22an izango da, Los Angelesko Dolby antzokian, eta Neil Patrick Harris aktoreak aurkeztuko du.

Animaziozko filmik onena

- Big Hero 6

- Los Boxtrolls

- Song of the Sea

- The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

- How to train your dragon 2

Jatorrizko gidoirik onena

- Birdman

- Boyhood

- Foxcatcher

- The grand Budapest hotel

- Nightcrawler



Gidoi egokitu onena

- American sniper

- The Imitation Game

- Puro vicio

- La teoría del todo

- Whiplash

Ekoizpen lanik onena

- The grand Budapest hotel

- The Imitation Game

- Interstellar

- Into the Woods

- Mr. Turner



Argazkigintzarik onena

- Birdman

- The grand Budapest hotel

- Ida

- Mr. Turner

- Invencible



Jantzi onenak

- The grand Budapest hotel

- Inherent Vice

- Into the Woods

- Maleficent

- Mr. Turner



Editatzerik onena

- American sniper

- The Imitation Game

- Whiplash

- The grand Budapest hotel

- Boyhood



Efektu berezirik onenak

- Captain América 2

- Interstellar

- Guardians of the Galaxy

- X-Men: Days of Future Past

- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Makillajerik onena

- Foxcatcher

- The grand Budapest hotel

- Guardians of the Galaxy



Soinu ediziorik onena

- Birdman

- American sniper

- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

- Interstellar

- Invencible



Soinu nahasketarik onena

- American sniper

- Birdman

- Interstellar

- Invencible

- Whiplash



Soinu bandarik onena

- The grand Budapest hotel

- The Imitation Game

- Interstellar

- Mr. Turner

- The theory of everything



Kanturik onena

- The LEGO film

- Salma

- Glenn Campbell: All be me

- Begin Again

- Beyond the Lights



Dokumentalik onena

- Citizenfour

- Finding Vivian Mayer

- Last Days in Vietnam

- La sal de la tierra

- Virunga

Film laburrik onena

- Aya

- Boogaloo and Graham

- Burter Lamp

- Parvaneh

- The Phone Call

Film labur dokumentalik onena

- Crisis Hotline

- Joanna

- Our Curse

- The Reaper

- White Earth

Animaziozko film laburrik onena

- The Bigger Picture

- the Dam Keeper

- Buenas migas

- Me and My Moulton

- A Single Life

