Musika

Omenaldia

Depeche Mode, The Killers eta Snow Patrol, U2ren bertsioak eginez

2011/10/10

Hainbat talde eta bakarlari entzutetsuk Irlandako taldearen bertsioak egin dituzte 'Achtung Baby' lanaren 20. urteurrena ospatzeko.

U2ren 'Achtung Baby' diskoak 20 urte beteko ditu aurki eta ospatzeko, Q Magazine aldizkariak Irlandako taldearen bertsioez osatutako bilduma bat kaleratuko du. Besteak beste, Jack Whitek, Patti Smithek, The Killersek, Garbagek, Snow Patrolek edota Depeche Modek hartuko dute parte.



'AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered' izango da diskoaren izenburua eta urriaren 26an kaleratuko dute aldizkariaren salmenta puntuetan eta baita qthemusic.com webgunean ere.



Hau da disko bilduma horren track-lista:

01 - Zoo Station (Nine Inch Nails)

02 - Even Better Than The Real Thing (U2, Jacques Lu Cont Mix)

03 - One - Damien Rice

04 - Until the End of the World - Patti Smith

05 - Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses - Garbage

06 - So Cruel - Depeche Mode

07 - The Fly - Gavin Friday

08 - Misterious Ways - Snow Patrol

09 - Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World (The Fray)

10 - Ultraviolet (The Killers)

11 - Acrobat (Glasvegas)

12 - Love is Blindness (Jack White)

