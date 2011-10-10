Publizitatea
X
#-en_emision-#

Irratia zuzenean

  1. Hasiera
  2. Kultura
  3. Musika

Depeche Mode, The Killers eta Snow Patrol, U2ren bertsioak eginez

Musika

Omenaldia

Depeche Mode, The Killers eta Snow Patrol, U2ren bertsioak eginez

2011/10/10

Hainbat talde eta bakarlari entzutetsuk Irlandako taldearen bertsioak egin dituzte 'Achtung Baby' lanaren 20. urteurrena ospatzeko.

  • U2. Argazkia: EFE

    U2. Argazkia: EFE

    U2. Argazkia: EFE
  • Whatsapp
  • Bidali
  • #-copiar_enlace-#

Albisteak (2)

U2ren 'Achtung Baby' diskoak 20 urte beteko ditu aurki eta ospatzeko, Q Magazine aldizkariak Irlandako taldearen bertsioez osatutako bilduma bat kaleratuko du. Besteak beste, Jack Whitek, Patti Smithek, The Killersek, Garbagek, Snow Patrolek edota Depeche Modek hartuko dute parte.

'AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered' izango da diskoaren izenburua eta urriaren 26an kaleratuko dute aldizkariaren salmenta puntuetan eta baita qthemusic.com webgunean ere.

Hau da disko bilduma horren track-lista: 

01 - Zoo Station (Nine Inch Nails)
02 - Even Better Than The Real Thing (U2, Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
03 - One - Damien Rice
04 - Until the End of the World - Patti Smith
05 - Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses - Garbage
06 - So Cruel - Depeche Mode
07 - The Fly - Gavin Friday
08 - Misterious Ways - Snow Patrol
09 - Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World (The Fray)
10 - Ultraviolet (The Killers)
11 - Acrobat (Glasvegas)
12 - Love is Blindness (Jack White)

Iruzkinak

Publizitatea
    • Publizitatea

    orain albiste

    Taxilariek greba bertan behera utzi dute

    albisteak

    Lan gatazka

    Taxilariek greba bertan behera utzi dute

    Erlazionatutako edukiak:

    VTC baimenak arautu nahi dituzten erkidegoei aukera emango die Sustapen Ministerioak

    albisteak

    Lan gatazka

    VTC baimenak arautu nahi dituzten erkidegoei aukera emango die Sustapen Ministerioak

    Pedro Bigasek Eibarren jokatuko du, utzita

    Kirola

    Fitxaketak

    Pedro Bigasek Eibarren jokatuko du, utzita

    Albiste gehiago

    Publizitatea
    Publizitatea
    Publizitatea

    Bisitatuena

      Kargatzen ikusiena
          Kargatzen ikusiena