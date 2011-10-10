Musika
Omenaldia
Depeche Mode, The Killers eta Snow Patrol, U2ren bertsioak eginez
2011/10/10
Hainbat talde eta bakarlari entzutetsuk Irlandako taldearen bertsioak egin dituzte 'Achtung Baby' lanaren 20. urteurrena ospatzeko.
U2. Argazkia: EFEU2. Argazkia: EFE
U2ren 'Achtung Baby' diskoak 20 urte beteko ditu aurki eta ospatzeko, Q Magazine aldizkariak Irlandako taldearen bertsioez osatutako bilduma bat kaleratuko du. Besteak beste, Jack Whitek, Patti Smithek, The Killersek, Garbagek, Snow Patrolek edota Depeche Modek hartuko dute parte.
'AHK-toong BAY-bi Covered' izango da diskoaren izenburua eta urriaren 26an kaleratuko dute aldizkariaren salmenta puntuetan eta baita qthemusic.com webgunean ere.
Hau da disko bilduma horren track-lista:
01 - Zoo Station (Nine Inch Nails)
02 - Even Better Than The Real Thing (U2, Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
03 - One - Damien Rice
04 - Until the End of the World - Patti Smith
05 - Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses - Garbage
06 - So Cruel - Depeche Mode
07 - The Fly - Gavin Friday
08 - Misterious Ways - Snow Patrol
09 - Trying To Throw Your Arms Around The World (The Fray)
10 - Ultraviolet (The Killers)
11 - Acrobat (Glasvegas)
12 - Love is Blindness (Jack White)
orain albiste
albisteak
albisteak
Kirola
albisteak
albisteak
albisteak
albisteak
Kirola
© EITB - 2018 - Pribatutasun Politika - Lege Oharra - Cookien erabilera - Gardentasuna - Kontaktua - Web mapa