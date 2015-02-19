Oscarrak
2015eko Oscarrak
Jon Garañoren kiniela Oscarretarako
Erredakzioa
2015/02/19
Gipuzkoarrak, Jose Mari Goenagarekin batera "Loreak" eta "80 egunean" sortu dituen zinemagileak, bere apustua egin digu, astelehen goizaldean Los Angelesen banatuko dituzten sarien kariaz.
FILMIK ONENA:
-American sniper
-Birdman
-Boyhood
-The grand Budapest hotel
-The imitation game
-The theory of everything
-Whiplash
-Selma
ZUZENDARIRIK ONENA:
-Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman)
-Richard Linklater (Boyhood)
-Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)
-Wes Anderson (The grand Budapest hotel)
-Morten Tyldum (The imitation game)
EMAKUMEZKO AKTORERIK ONENA
-Julianne Moore (Still Alice)
-Reese Witherspoon (Wild)
-Felicity Jones (The theory of everything)
-Marion Cotillard (Two days, one night)
-Rosamund Pike (Gone girl)
GIZONEZKO AKTORERIK ONENAK
-Michael Keaton (Birdman)
-Eddie Redmayne (The theory of everything)
-Benedict Cumberbatch (The imitation game)
-Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)
-Bradley Cooper (American sniper)
ANTZEZTALDEKO EMAKUMEZKO AKTORERIK ONENA
-Patricia Arquette (Boyhood)
-Laura Dern (Wild)
-Keira Knightley (The imitation game)
-Emma Stone (Birdman)
-Meryl Streep (Into the woods)
ANTZEZTALDEKO GIZONEZKO AKTORERIK ONENA
-Robert Duvall (The Judge)
-Ethan Hawke (Boyhood)
-Edward Norton (Birdman)
-Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher)
-J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)
orain albiste
albisteak
albisteak
Kirola
albisteak
albisteak
albisteak
Kirola
© EITB - 2018 - Pribatutasun Politika - Lege Oharra - Cookien erabilera - Gardentasuna - Kontaktua - Web mapa