2015eko Oscarretako kiniela | Jon Garañoren apustua

Oscarrak

2015eko Oscarrak

Jon Garañoren kiniela Oscarretarako

Erredakzioa

2015/02/19

Gipuzkoarrak, Jose Mari Goenagarekin batera "Loreak" eta "80 egunean" sortu dituen zinemagileak, bere apustua egin digu, astelehen goizaldean Los Angelesen banatuko dituzten sarien kariaz.

FILMIK ONENA:

-American sniper

-Birdman

-Boyhood

-The grand Budapest hotel

-The imitation game

-The theory of everything

-Whiplash

-Selma

ZUZENDARIRIK ONENA:

-Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman)

-Richard Linklater (Boyhood)

-Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)

-Wes Anderson (The grand Budapest hotel)

-Morten Tyldum (The imitation game)

EMAKUMEZKO AKTORERIK ONENA

-Julianne Moore (Still Alice)

-Reese Witherspoon (Wild)

-Felicity Jones (The theory of everything)

-Marion Cotillard (Two days, one night)

-Rosamund Pike (Gone girl)

GIZONEZKO AKTORERIK ONENAK

-Michael Keaton (Birdman)

-Eddie Redmayne (The theory of everything)

-Benedict Cumberbatch (The imitation game)

-Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)

-Bradley Cooper (American sniper)

ANTZEZTALDEKO EMAKUMEZKO AKTORERIK ONENA

-Patricia Arquette (Boyhood)

-Laura Dern (Wild)

-Keira Knightley (The imitation game)

-Emma Stone (Birdman)

-Meryl Streep (Into the woods)

ANTZEZTALDEKO GIZONEZKO AKTORERIK ONENA

-Robert Duvall (The Judge)

-Ethan Hawke (Boyhood)

-Edward Norton (Birdman)

-Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher)

-J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)

