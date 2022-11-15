Fútbol
20 NOVIEMBRE - 18 DICIEMBRE
Calendario, resultados y clasificaciones del Mundial de Fútbol Catar 2022
La competición comenzará el 20 de noviembre y se prolongará hasta el 18 de diciembre con la disputa de la final.
-
Estadio de Al Thumama, en Doha. Foto: EFE
Euskaraz irakurri: 2022ko Qatarko Munduko Futbol Txapelketako egutegia, emaitzak eta sailkapenak
|
GRUPO A
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Catar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Ecuador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Países Bajos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO A
1ª JORNADA
20 de noviembre (17:00): Catar – Ecuador
21 de noviembre (17:00): Senegal – Países Bajos
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
25 de noviembre (14:00): Catar – Senegal
25 de noviembre (17:00): Países Bajos – Ecuador
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
29 de noviembre (16:00): Ecuador – Senegal
29 de noviembre (16:00): Países Bajos – Catar
|
GRUPO B
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Inglaterra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Irán
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Estados Unidos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Gales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO B
1ª JORNADA
21 de noviembre (14:00): Inglaterra – Irán
21 de noviembre (20:00): Estados Unidos – Gales
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
25 de noviembre (11:00): Gales – Irán
25 de noviembre (20:00): Inglaterra – Estados Unidos
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
29 de noviembre (20:00): Gales – Inglaterra
29 de noviembre (20:00): Irán – Estados Unidos
|
GRUPO C
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Arabia Saudí
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|México
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Polonia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO C
1ª JORNADA
22 de noviembre (11:00): Argentina – Arabia Saudí
22 de noviembre (17:00): México – Polonia
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
26 de noviembre (14:00): Polonia – Arabia Saudí
26 de noviembre (20:00): Argentina – México
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
30 de noviembre (20:00): Polonia – Argentina
30 de noviembre (20:00): Arabia Saudí – México
|
GRUPO D
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Francia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Dinamarca
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Túnez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO D
1ª JORNADA
22 de noviembre (14:00): Dinamarca – Túnez
22 de noviembre (20:00): Francia – Australia
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
26 de noviembre (11:00): Túnez – Australia
26 de noviembre (17:00): Francia – Dinamarca
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
30 de noviembre (16:00): Australia – Dinamarca
30 de noviembre (16:00): Túnez – Francia
|
GRUPO E
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|España
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Alemania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Japón
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO E
1ª JORNADA
23 de noviembre (14:00): Alemania – Japón
23 de noviembre (17:00): España – Costa Rica
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
27 de noviembre (11:00): Japón – Costa Rica
27 de noviembre (20:00): España – Alemania
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
1 de diciembre (20:00): Japón – España
1 de diciembre (20:00): Costa Rica – Alemania
|
GRUPO F
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Bélgica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Canadá
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Marruecos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Croacia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO F
1ª JORNADA
23 de noviembre (11:00): Marruecos – Croacia
23 de noviembre (20:00): Bélgica – Canadá
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
27 de noviembre (14:00): Bélgica – Marruecos
27 de noviembre (17:00): Croacia – Canadá
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
1 de diciembre (16:00): Croacia – Bélgica
1 de diciembre (16:00): Canadá – Marruecos
|
GRUPO G
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Brasil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Suiza
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Camerún
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO G
1ª JORNADA
24 de noviembre (11:00): Suiza – Camerún
24 de noviembre (20:00): Brasil – Serbia
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
28 de noviembre (11:00): Camerún – Serbia
28 de noviembre (17:00): Brasil – Suiza
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
2 de diciembre (20:00): Serbia – Suiza
2 de diciembre (20:00): Camerún – Brasil
|
GRUPO H
|J
|G
|GF
|GC
|+/-
|PUNTOS
|1º
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2º
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3º
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4º
|Corea del Sur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
CALENDARIO GRUPO H
1ª JORNADA
24 de noviembre (14:00): Uruguay – Corea del Sur
24 de noviembre (17:00): Portugal – Ghana
------------------------------------------------------
2ª JORNADA
28 de noviembre (14:00): Corea del Sur – Ghana
28 de noviembre (20:00): Portugal – Uruguay
------------------------------------------------------
3ª JORNADA
2 de diciembre (16:00): Ghana – Uruguay
2 de diciembre (16:00): Corea del Sur – Portugal
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
OCTAVOS DE FINAL
3 de diciembre (16:00): 1A – 2B (AB)
3 de diciembre (20:00): 1C – 2D (CD)
------------------------------------------------------
4 de diciembre (16:00): 1D – 2C (DC)
4 de diciembre (20:00): 1B – 2A (BA)
------------------------------------------------------
5 de diciembre (16:00): 1E – 2F (EF)
5 de diciembre (20:00): 1G – 2H (GH)
------------------------------------------------------
6 de diciembre (16:00): 1F – 2E (FE)
6 de diciembre (20:00): 1H – 2G (HG)
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
CUARTOS DE FINAL
9 de diciembre (16:00): EF – GH (1CF)
9 de diciembre (20:00): AB – CD (2CF)
------------------------------------------------------
10 de diciembre (16:00): FE – HG (3CF)
10 de diciembre (20:00): BA – DC (4CF)
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
1ª SEMIFINAL
13 de diciembre (20:00): 1CF – 2CF
------------------------------------------------------
2ª SEMIFINAL
14 de diciembre (20:00): 3CF – 4CF
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
PUESTOS 3º Y 4º
17 de diciembre (16:00): XX – XX
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
FINAL
18 de diciembre (16:00): XX – XX