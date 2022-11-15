Cerrar

Fútbol

20 NOVIEMBRE - 18 DICIEMBRE

Calendario, resultados y clasificaciones del Mundial de Fútbol Catar 2022

La competición comenzará el 20 de noviembre y se prolongará hasta el 18 de diciembre con la disputa de la final.

  • Estadio de Al Thumama, en Doha

    Estadio de Al Thumama, en Doha. Foto: EFE

GRUPO A
               
    J G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Catar 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ecuador
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Países Bajos
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO A

1ª JORNADA

20 de noviembre (17:00): Catar – Ecuador

21 de noviembre (17:00): Senegal – Países Bajos

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

25 de noviembre (14:00): Catar – Senegal

25 de noviembre (17:00): Países Bajos – Ecuador

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

29 de noviembre (16:00): Ecuador – Senegal

29 de noviembre (16:00): Países Bajos – Catar

 

 

GRUPO B
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Inglaterra 0 0 0 0 0 0
Irán
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estados Unidos
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gales
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO B

1ª JORNADA

21 de noviembre (14:00): Inglaterra – Irán

21 de noviembre (20:00): Estados Unidos – Gales

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

25 de noviembre (11:00): Gales – Irán

25 de noviembre (20:00): Inglaterra Estados Unidos

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

29 de noviembre (20:00): Gales – Inglaterra

29 de noviembre (20:00): Irán – Estados Unidos

 

 

GRUPO C
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arabia Saudí
 0 0 0 0 0 0
México
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Polonia
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO C

1ª JORNADA

22 de noviembre (11:00): Argentina – Arabia Saudí

22 de noviembre (17:00): México – Polonia

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

26 de noviembre (14:00): Polonia – Arabia Saudí

26 de noviembre (20:00): Argentina – México

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

30 de noviembre (20:00): Polonia – Argentina

30 de noviembre (20:00): Arabia Saudí – México

 

 

GRUPO D
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Francia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dinamarca
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Túnez
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO D

1ª JORNADA

22 de noviembre (14:00): Dinamarca – Túnez

22 de noviembre (20:00): Francia – Australia

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

26 de noviembre (11:00): Túnez – Australia

26 de noviembre (17:00): Francia – Dinamarca

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

30 de noviembre (16:00): Australia – Dinamarca

30 de noviembre (16:00): Túnez – Francia

 

 

GRUPO E
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
España 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alemania
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japón
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO E

1ª JORNADA

23 de noviembre (14:00): Alemania – Japón

23 de noviembre (17:00): España – Costa Rica

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

27 de noviembre (11:00): Japón – Costa Rica

27 de noviembre (20:00): España – Alemania

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

1 de diciembre (20:00): Japón – España

1 de diciembre (20:00): Costa Rica – Alemania

 

 

GRUPO F
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Bélgica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canadá 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marruecos
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croacia
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO F

1ª JORNADA

23 de noviembre (11:00): Marruecos – Croacia

23 de noviembre (20:00): Bélgica – Canadá

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

27 de noviembre (14:00): Bélgica – Marruecos

27 de noviembre (17:00): Croacia – Canadá

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

1 de diciembre (16:00): Croacia – Bélgica

1 de diciembre (16:00): Canadá – Marruecos

 

 

GRUPO G
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Brasil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suiza
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Camerún
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO G

1ª JORNADA

24 de noviembre (11:00): Suiza – Camerún

24 de noviembre (20:00): Brasil – Serbia

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

28 de noviembre (11:00): Camerún – Serbia

28 de noviembre (17:00): Brasil – Suiza

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

2 de diciembre (20:00): Serbia – Suiza

2 de diciembre (20:00): Camerún – Brasil

 

 

GRUPO H
               
    J
 G GF GC +/- PUNTOS
               
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay
 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corea del Sur
 0 0 0 0 0 0

 

CALENDARIO GRUPO H

1ª JORNADA

24 de noviembre (14:00): Uruguay – Corea del Sur

24 de noviembre (17:00): Portugal – Ghana

------------------------------------------------------

2ª JORNADA

28 de noviembre (14:00): Corea del Sur – Ghana

28 de noviembre (20:00): Portugal – Uruguay

------------------------------------------------------

3ª JORNADA

2 de diciembre (16:00): Ghana – Uruguay

2 de diciembre (16:00): Corea del Sur – Portugal

 

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

 

OCTAVOS DE FINAL

3 de diciembre (16:00): 1A – 2B (AB)

3 de diciembre (20:00): 1C – 2D (CD)

------------------------------------------------------

4 de diciembre (16:00): 1D – 2C (DC)

4 de diciembre (20:00): 1B – 2A (BA)

------------------------------------------------------

5 de diciembre (16:00): 1E – 2F (EF)

5 de diciembre (20:00): 1G – 2H (GH)

------------------------------------------------------

6 de diciembre (16:00): 1F – 2E (FE)

6 de diciembre (20:00): 1H – 2G (HG)

 

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

 

CUARTOS DE FINAL

9 de diciembre (16:00): EF – GH (1CF)

9 de diciembre (20:00): AB – CD (2CF)

------------------------------------------------------

10 de diciembre (16:00): FE – HG (3CF)

10 de diciembre (20:00): BA – DC (4CF)

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

 

1ª SEMIFINAL

13 de diciembre (20:00): 1CF – 2CF

------------------------------------------------------

2ª SEMIFINAL

14 de diciembre (20:00): 3CF – 4CF

 

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

 

PUESTOS 3º Y 4º

17 de diciembre (16:00): XX – XX

 

------------------------------------------------------

------------------------------------------------------

FINAL

18 de diciembre (16:00): XX – XX

